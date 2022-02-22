Some people in Ontario are upset with Premier Doug Ford after he tweeted about grabbing fast food with a pal as Ottawa’s small businesses suffer from the aftershock of the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

The pal in question is Peter Bethlenfalvy, the province’s minister of finance. The two visited The Big M in Pickering to pick up some burgers for lunch, and felt the need to tweet about it.

“Stopped by The Big M in #Pickering to grab a burger with Minister @PBethlenfalvy on Friday,” the premier tweeted on Sunday. “Whether it’s take out or just shopping local, I encourage you to get out and support businesses in your communities.”

As any bestie should, Bethlenfalvy also posted about the friendly lunch date on his own Twitter account.

The replies to Ford’s tweet are a plethora of complaints from residents tired of Ford’s perceived tendency to prioritize recreational activities amid serious issues plaguing the province — particularly the capital city of Ottawa.

Were you aware that Ottawa is in Ontario? Were you also aware that many businesses and individuals there were financially harmed by a 3 week illegal occupation. Are you aware that they need the help of the gov’t now? WTF are you guys doing???? — Bruce Robertson 🇨🇦🇨🇷🇨🇦 (@brobertson93) February 20, 2022

Anything to say about Ottawa? Its a city in Ontario FYI — LeRoychik (@LeRoychik) February 20, 2022

The premier has garnered a reputation among some for seeming to avoid addressing issues impacting Ontarians, often opting to simply hang out instead.

Earlier this month, the premier’s ethics were questioned after he went snowmobiling twice while the situation in Ottawa got out of hand. Ontarians were also displeased with his uncomfortably long radio silence as COVID numbers rose and overwhelmed the province’s healthcare system.

But with the “Freedom Convoy” protests and subsequent blockades impacting the economy of not just Ontario but the whole country, people are — for the lack of a better word — pissed off.

I hate that @fordnation continues to get a pass for how he failed Ottawa. When was the last time he spoke about the occupation? The last time he tweeted about it was a week ago. #FordFailed #FordFailedOttawa #WhereIsDougFord — Krista Gray-Donald (@KGrayDonald) February 20, 2022

Krista Haynes, Ford’s daughter, also attended the trucker protests, leaving Ontarians side-eyeing the whole family.

The hashtag #WhereIsDougFord has been trending on Twitter on and off for the better part of 2022. At least he’s answered that question — The Big M at 711 Krosno Boulevard, Pickering.