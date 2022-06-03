Ontarians' reactions are mixed as Premier Doug Ford calls for "unity"

During his victory speech last night, Doug Ford thanked voters for putting their “trust” in him after he was re-elected as the premier of Ontario, beating NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and the Green Party’s Mike Schreiner.

“It’s a responsibility that I will never take lightly, but most importantly, thank you for sharing in our vision for our great province,” he said as supporters cheered.

Ford said that they’ve “changed what it means to be a progressive conservative in Ontario.”

As he shared his vision for a “bright and prosperous future,” he added, “Now, more than ever, we need unity.”

But it appears that Ontarians are far from united.

Many took to Twitter to express their anger and dismay at the election results, while others shared their anger and disappointment at the low voter turnout (Toronto Star) revealed that only 43% of eligible voters cast their ballots).

For anyone in Ontario who still believes that “people get the governments they deserve” Know this People on ODSP don’t deserve nor can they survive another 4 yrs of Doug Ford Neither can people living in long-term care Nor nurses, PSWs, teachers, students, or min.wage workers — Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) June 3, 2022

My thoughts on the Ontario election:

People get the government they deserve. At this stage in its moral and intellectual development, Ontario deserves Doug Ford, and are about to get a real big load of him. — Mark Bourrie (@MarkBourrie) June 3, 2022

What good is an Opposition Party if Ford wins another majority??? We’ve already seen that. We’ve lived it. Some of us barely survived it. I don’t want to hear about rebuilding. That’s four more years of this nightmare. A lot of people won’t BE here for the next one. #Onpoli — Michelle “Triple-Vaxxed” Jones. (@maej43) June 2, 2022

I don’t know what disgusts me more; that Ford gets another 4 yrs to degrade with our health care, kid’s education and senior’s lives, OR that only 33% of you chose to exercise your democratic right!?!

67% of you have NO standing for the next 4 yrs. Own it. — macsmusic 🇨🇦 (@mac_s_music) June 3, 2022

But amidst all the anger and frustration, at least one person remains hopeful of change.