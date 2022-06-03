NewsPolitics

Ontarians' reactions are mixed as Premier Doug Ford calls for "unity"

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jun 3 2022, 3:01 pm
@fordnation/Twitter

During his victory speech last night, Doug Ford thanked voters for putting their “trust” in him after he was re-elected as the premier of Ontario, beating NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and the Green Party’s Mike Schreiner.

“It’s a responsibility that I will never take lightly, but most importantly, thank you for sharing in our vision for our great province,” he said as supporters cheered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doug Ford (@fordnationdougford)


Ford said that they’ve “changed what it means to be a progressive conservative in Ontario.”

As he shared his vision for a “bright and prosperous future,” he added, “Now, more than ever, we need unity.”

But it appears that Ontarians are far from united.

Many took to Twitter to express their anger and dismay at the election results, while others shared their anger and disappointment at the low voter turnout (Toronto Star) revealed that only 43% of eligible voters cast their ballots).

But amidst all the anger and frustration, at least one person remains hopeful of change.

