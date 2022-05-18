6 glamping spots in Ontario for your next local adventure

Now that warm weather has arrived, there’s no better time to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

And these days, it’s getting much easier to escape from the hustle of the city to enjoy some peace and quiet in the outdoors all with the promise of a queen-size bed, WiFi, and a campfire in sight.

That’s right, Ontario is home to plenty of scenic and remote glamping spots. Whether you’re looking to enjoy gourmet meals or completely disconnect, these stunning spots aren’t far from the GTA and are sure to make your glamping experience a memorable one.

Located in Northumberland County, Whispering Springs offers upscale camping so you can enjoy the outdoors without skimping on modern luxuries. Whether you’re looking for a wilderness retreat, time at the spa, to throw a wedding, or just have a fancy outdoorsy weekend, Whispering Springs has something for everyone!

How much: starting at $250 per night.

Where: 141 Mercer Lane, Grafton, Ontario

Located in the Boreal Forrest, you’ll find a glamping experience that’s unlike no other. Here you can customize your trip and choose from a variety of packages including the Glamping Timmins and the Glamping High Adventure package which gives visitors a more adventurous experience complete canoe trips and fishing.

How much: From $160 per night.

Where: 7001 Dalton Road, Timmons

If the thought of staying in a secluded, fully-furnished Mongolian-style yurt gets you excited then you’ll want to head to Nature’s Harmony Ecolodge in Mattawan, Ontario. Available year-round, this yurt provides a glamping experience unlike no other. You can start relaxing the moment you arrive and truly enjoy the beauty of the wilderness.

How much: Starting at $150 per night.

Where: 574 Snake Creek Road, Mattawa

At the Northridge Inn, you can stay in one of the Glamping tent suites. Enjoy the beautiful view of Lake Bernard with a private porch and WiFi.

Here you will experience the joys of camping without the bad sleep and small tents. You can BBQ on the hibachi grill and enjoy the complimentary bath and shower products.

How much: Starting at $295 a night.

Where: 712 South Lake Bernard Road, Sundridge, Ontario

You’ll have your choice between the Explorer’s Tent and the Stargazer Dome at Glen Oro Farm. The Explorer’s Tent is surrounded by trails for you to discover, while the Stargazer Dome has a king-sized bed directly beneath a skylight so you can lie back and count the stars until you doze off.

Both tents come complete with an ensuite bathroom and kitchenette. This is the ultimate elevated camping experience.

How much: Starting at $350 per night.

Where: 2574 10 Line N, Hawkestone, Ontario

Minaki Yurt Adventures is an Indigenous-owned and run business offering the ultimate glamping experience. There is 20 km worth of trails that can be used for hiking and mountain biking, canoes, and paddleboards for the adventurer in you. Looking for a more laid-back time? Hit up the woodfire sauna!

How much: Starting at $135 per night.

Where: 1 Trailhead Road, Minaki, Ontario