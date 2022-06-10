Put on your walking shoes: Ontario gas prices to spike even higher this weekend

Ontario gas prices have been on a record-breaking streak, and getting around is about to get even more costly.

In a tweet, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy Price and former MP Dan McTeague predicted that after a 2-cent rise on Friday, another three cents are expected to be added to the per-litre price of gas across the Greater Toronto Area.

This would be yet another record high for the region at an average of 215.9 cents per litre. Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Niagara, and Windsor are expected to be affected.

But if it’s any respite, Quebec has it worse than us. Fuel costs in Montreal could reach a whopping 224.9 cents a litre.

On his website GasWizard.ca, McTeague predicts the following trends in gas prices for the weekend, and they look rather dismal.

But according to the Canadian Automobile Association, gas prices are on a downward trend in Ontario. Currently, Torontonians are paying 210.1/l, which is higher than the provincial average of 209/l.

Thursday’s average for the city was 210.2/l.

Perhaps it’s time to just call it a day and buy a bicycle.