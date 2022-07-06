Pump it up: Ontario gas prices expected to drop even more Thursday

No more crying at the gas station! Gas prices in Ontario are expected to drop drastically Thursday, July 7.

Gas Wizard, a gas price tracking site, predicts a 12-cent drop, making it cost 179.9 a litre in areas including Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, and London.

Last Friday, gas prices in Ontario dropped 11 cents per litre due largely in part to the government’s new gas tax. The newly implemented tax cut will continue offering drivers some financial relief until December 31, 2022.

For now, it might be a good idea to line up at the pumps on Thursday, especially if you plan on doing a lot of driving this upcoming weekend. This will be the lowest price the province has seen since April.