Gas prices in Ontario are about to be lower than some spots in Alberta

It’s almost hard to believe, but gas prices in Ontario are about to be lower than some spots in oil-rich Alberta, with a gas price analysis service forecasting a drop at the pump tomorrow.

Gas Wizard predicts prices across Ontario will drop by two to six cents per litre on Saturday, July 2, but will not budge for cities in Alberta.

If that holds true, that will place the price of gas in Toronto, Barrie, London and the GTA lower than in Calgary.

Here are some major cities that will see some relief at the pumps tomorrow:

Toronto gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.879 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

London gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.869 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

Barrie gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.869 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

Calgary gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.889 per litre, no price change.

The drop won’t last long though. Gas prices are set to go back up come Sunday.

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until Saturday. We have to save the most money we can!

Alberta may just have to wait a little longer to see relief at the pump. But hey, Albertans still get to save 13 cents per litre thanks to the provincial fuel tax being removed until at least September.