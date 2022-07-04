8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: July 4 to 10

We’re in for another action-packed week with music, food, and dance festivals galore. Go to an Eid festival, explore delicious dishes from local restaurants at a massive food fest in Scaborough, then get dancing during a huge weekend-long street festival.

Looking to unwind? There’s a horror bookstore/café near Trinity Bellwoods with a patio that’s the perfect spot to catch up on some reading.

What: Don’t miss this year’s Field Trip Toronto, which is back this year with an amazing line-up of performers including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Peach Pit, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucy Dacus, and more. There’s also lots of fun in store for little ones at the festival’s Day Camp.

When: July 9

Time: Doors open at 1 pm

Where: Fort York and Garrison Commons, 250 Fort York Boulevard

Price: From $114.50

What: The highly anticipated TD Salsa on St. Clair is finally happening this weekend. Now in its 18th year, the festival is “Canada’s hottest salsa party” with non-stop dancing in the streets, a parade, 350 performers, and 35 food vendors.

When: July 9 to 10

Time: Check here for details

Where: Hillcrest Village BIA, St. Clair Avenue West, between Winona Road and Christie Street

What: This weekend is going to be packed with mouth-watering flavours and non-stop entertainment during Taste of Lawrence, an awesome street festival in Scarborough. Try a variety of mouthwatering menu items from local restaurants and get to know the community.

When: July 8 to 10

Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Lawrence Avenue between Warden and Birchmount

Price: Free admission

What: This Wednesday, rock out with Machine Gun Kelly as the “Bloody Valentine” singer takes his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

When: July 6

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $98

What: Time is ticking! If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to book your ticket for Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurious: Cabinet of Curiosities” which showcases stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and gravity-defying stunts.

When: Until July 10

Time: Varies

Where: Under the Big Top, Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: $80 to $90

What: The festivities kick off on July 7 for the Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival, which offers a range of live performances from Indigenous artists, a capella groups, and more. Group Junestone will be performing original songs on Thursday. Click here for the full schedule.

When: July 7

Time: 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

What: From henna to chai stalls, there’s plenty to discover during the Eid Fest, presented by Street Eats and Eventzilla. In celebration of Eid Al Adha, you can explore a variety of international cuisines and halal dishes.

When: July 8 to 10

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Street Eats Market, 500 Progress Avenue

Price: Pre-register here for free entry or $5 at the door

What: Calling all bookworms and horror fanatics! Located near Trinity Bellwoods, Little Ghosts is a cozy horror bookstore/café that sells old and new horror books. The café also has a patio and scheduled book signings.

When: Open every day except Monday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Little Ghosts, 930 Dundas Street West