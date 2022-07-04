8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: July 4 to 10
We’re in for another action-packed week with music, food, and dance festivals galore. Go to an Eid festival, explore delicious dishes from local restaurants at a massive food fest in Scaborough, then get dancing during a huge weekend-long street festival.
Looking to unwind? There’s a horror bookstore/café near Trinity Bellwoods with a patio that’s the perfect spot to catch up on some reading.
Go to a music and arts festival
What: Don’t miss this year’s Field Trip Toronto, which is back this year with an amazing line-up of performers including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Peach Pit, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucy Dacus, and more. There’s also lots of fun in store for little ones at the festival’s Day Camp.
When: July 9
Time: Doors open at 1 pm
Where: Fort York and Garrison Commons, 250 Fort York Boulevard
Price: From $114.50
Get dancing
What: The highly anticipated TD Salsa on St. Clair is finally happening this weekend. Now in its 18th year, the festival is “Canada’s hottest salsa party” with non-stop dancing in the streets, a parade, 350 performers, and 35 food vendors.
When: July 9 to 10
Time: Check here for details
Where: Hillcrest Village BIA, St. Clair Avenue West, between Winona Road and Christie Street
Go on a foodie adventure
What: This weekend is going to be packed with mouth-watering flavours and non-stop entertainment during Taste of Lawrence, an awesome street festival in Scarborough. Try a variety of mouthwatering menu items from local restaurants and get to know the community.
When: July 8 to 10
Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Lawrence Avenue between Warden and Birchmount
Price: Free admission
See Machine Gun Kelly live
What: This Wednesday, rock out with Machine Gun Kelly as the “Bloody Valentine” singer takes his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.
When: July 6
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street
Price: From $98
Go to Cirque du Soleil
What: Time is ticking! If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to book your ticket for Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurious: Cabinet of Curiosities” which showcases stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and gravity-defying stunts.
When: Until July 10
Time: Varies
Where: Under the Big Top, Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Price: $80 to $90
Check out a month-long festival
What: The festivities kick off on July 7 for the Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival, which offers a range of live performances from Indigenous artists, a capella groups, and more. Group Junestone will be performing original songs on Thursday. Click here for the full schedule.
When: July 7
Time: 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Go to an Eid festival
What: From henna to chai stalls, there’s plenty to discover during the Eid Fest, presented by Street Eats and Eventzilla. In celebration of Eid Al Adha, you can explore a variety of international cuisines and halal dishes.
When: July 8 to 10
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: Street Eats Market, 500 Progress Avenue
Price: Pre-register here for free entry or $5 at the door
Enjoy coffee with a creepy book
What: Calling all bookworms and horror fanatics! Located near Trinity Bellwoods, Little Ghosts is a cozy horror bookstore/café that sells old and new horror books. The café also has a patio and scheduled book signings.
When: Open every day except Monday
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Little Ghosts, 930 Dundas Street West