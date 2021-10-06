Best places to take in Ontario's fall colours this Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, so why not take advantage of the long weekend and go on a road trip to see Ontario’s fall colours on full display?

The changing leaves were a bit delayed this year due to a warm September, but things are moving along nicely now with more and more of Ontario turning orange, red and yellow for fall.

If you’re not sure where to go to get the most out of the fall foliage, Ontario Parks’ Fall Colour Report will come in handy. The report details the stage of colour change in Ontario’s various provincial parks.

The current map is showing central and northern parts of the province offering the best fall colours, while southern parts of the province still have plenty of green.

Ontario Parks tweeted that Algonquin park is already expecting 90% capacity over the long weekend, so make sure you can book a permit before you make the drive. Be sure to check out the parks and any COVID-19 restrictions they may have in place before heading out.

@Algonquin_PP is already at 90% capacity for Saturday and Sunday. Book in advance to avoid disappointment! https://t.co/V9CXT7rkV4 — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) October 6, 2021

According to Ontario Parks, guests entering any and all parks should maintain social distancing and public health measures such as masking indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible.

“The safety of our visitors and staff is always our top priority. We have implemented measures to address overcrowding and promote physical distancing in our park spaces during busy visitation times by limiting occupancy for day use. This includes limiting the number of daily vehicle permits sold,” the Parks website says.

As of Wednesday, October 6, here are all of the Ontario parks boasting a beautiful fall backdrop to make your photos pop: