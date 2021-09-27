The best places to take in the fall foliage in Toronto

It is officially fall, and with the start of October fast approaching, it’s time to consider where to take in the best views of Toronto’s fall foliage.

If you’re unable to see the trees from your window, don’t worry, we’ve got you with the six best places in the city to take in the bright colours of the changing leaves.

OK, OK, the Don Valley Parkway might not be the first place you think of to take in the fall leaves, but the Don Valley is home to tons of paths and trails through Toronto nature. Walk alongside a creek and among the trees and you’ll soon forget you’re anywhere near the jam-packed DVP. Stop along the way at Evergreen Brick Works, or head up to Toronto Botanical Gardens. Any way you go, you’ll be surrounded by changing leaves.

Toronto’s High Park is a no-brainer when it comes to seeing nature in the city. While it’s known for its beautiful cherry blossoms in the spring, all those trees throughout the park will soon be changing colour and losing their leaves. This massive park has a lot to offer, so you can head to the park’s zoo, walk along one of the many trails, or head there for a picnic beside the pond while you take in orange, red and yellow hues of fall.

Head to the Bluffs for a stunning view of the changing season. The always gorgeous Bluffs have trails to hike along, so you can head to the beach or stand atop the Bluffs and look out at what the city has to offer. It’s the perfect place to take in a view of the lake alongside the brightly coloured leaves.

Another local favourite to see the changing leaves. Tommy Thompson Park is home to a wide variety of plants and trees for you to enjoy, and it’s a great place to do some bird-watching with more than 300 species spotted there. Take in the beautiful changing leaves and stay for the gorgeous autumn sunset.

A hotspot for millennials, it’s a great place to check out the changing leaves before hitting the cafe or your favourite restaurant. While this park might be smaller than the others, it has plenty of trees to show off the traditional colours of fall while playing a game of baseball at the diamond or letting your pup get in some social time at the dog bowl.

Most head for the Islands in the summer, cramming onto the ferries to soak in the sun on one of the many popular beaches, but they also boast beautiful views in the fall. It’s the perfect day trip to get out of downtown and see some foliage without leaving the city at all. Grab some lunch or head to Centreville Amusement Park to really make a fall memory.