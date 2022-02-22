Ontario moves to eliminate licence plate renewal fees

Amidst rising gas prices, there’s finally some welcome news for vehicle owners in Ontario: no more licence plate fees.

Starting March 13, the Ontario government is eliminating licence plate renewal fees and the required licence plate stickers.

In a news release, Premier Doug Ford stated that the move comes in an effort to cut costs and make life more affordable for families.

“Eliminating the fee to renew your licence plate and refunding the cost of doing so for the past two years is a concrete way we can put and keep more money in the pockets of hard-working Ontarians,” he said.

Removing renewal fees will save vehicle owners $120 a year in southern Ontario and $60 a year in Northern Ontario for passenger and light commercial vehicles.

And the savings don’t stop there.

On February 22, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation announced on Twitter that legislation is being introduced to refund millions of eligible drivers for fees paid since March 2020. Vehicle owners will receive a cheque in the mail starting at the end of March and throughout the month of April.

Vehicle owners are still required to renew their licence plates every one to two years at no cost, while driver’s licences must be renewed every five years online or at a ServiceOntario for a fee of $90.

And if you’ve moved recently, make sure to update your address here before March 7 to receive a refund check.