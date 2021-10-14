Ontario expected to announce further easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario is expected to announce further easing of COVID-19 restrictions after having paused in Step 3 of the “Roadmap to Reopen” in mid-July.

The news, first reported by CBC’s Mike Crawley, was confirmed to Daily Hive by a government official.

Step 3 was originally the final step in Ontario’s reopening plan, but an official told CBC that exiting this step will not mean all COVID-19 precautions go out the window.

The vaccine certificate system in Ontario is expected to remain in place until at least the spring, and things like masking indoors are expected to continue.

Moving out of Step 3 could mean lifting capacity limits, some of which were just lifted last week, on spaces where proof of vaccine is required.

This news comes as Ontario’s seven day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases dips below 500, and has continued to trend downward and vaccination rates in the province continue to climb over 80%.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to give a provincial COVID-19 update at 3 pm on Thursday. At this time, it is not clear if today’s update will be regarding the restrictions easing.