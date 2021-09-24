Here are all the places Ontario's new capacity limits apply to

Ontario announced higher capacity limits for event venues Friday, meaning more fans will be able to see their favourite artist or sports team play.

The new capacity rules kick in Friday, and they’re different for indoor and outdoor spaces. The higher capacity limits apply to a variety of events:

Professional sports games

Concerts

Conferences

Conventions

Cinemas

Live theatre including plays

Horse races

Attendees will have to show proof of COVID-19 immunization for all indoor events and for outdoor events where the space’s pre-pandemic capacity is 20,000 people or more.

Indoor seated events will now be able to welcome 10,000 people or 50% of pre-COVID-19 capacity, whichever is less.

Outdoor events with assigned seating can have up to 30,000 people at once or 75% of pre-COVID-19 capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor events where patrons stand, and there is potential for mingling, will be limited to 15,000 people or 75% of the space’s pre-COVID-19 capacity, whichever is less.

The differing rules for seated and standing events reflect the reduced risk of transmission if patrons remain seated in the same place.

“With more and more Ontarians joining millions of others in rolling up their sleeves, our government is taking a safe and cautious approach to ease capacity limits in certain settings where proof of vaccination is required,” Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, said in a news release.

Toronto’s Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays play, will be considered an outdoor space regardless of whether the roof is open.