Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses has launched

Just weeks after Ontario’s vaccine certificate program began, the province’s verification app is now available for download.

The Verify Ontario app is for businesses to scan QR codes in places that require proof of vaccination. The upgrade to QR codes, from screenshots and paper receipts, is expected to officially roll out on October 22.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about the vaccine certificate app on Friday at 11 am.

The app for businesses will indicate if someone is fully vaccinated or not and will provide the next steps if a patron is not fully vaccinated. According to the Verify Ontario page in the App Store, the scanning app will accept vaccine certificates from other provinces, including BC and Quebec.

Ontario’s vaccine certificate program has been in place since September 22.