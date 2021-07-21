Digital reminders coming for Ontario driver's licence, insurance renewal

The Ontario government is introducing digital reminders to help residents keep track of when to renew important government documents.

The new service will be available for driver’s licence, health card, and car insurance sticker renewals. According to a news release issued Wednesday, Ontarians can sign up to receive email, text message, and voicemail reminders 60 days and 30 days before their documents expire.

“To serve Ontarians better, our government has introduced this fast and user-friendly option that will help Ontarians stay on top of the renewal dates for their driver’s licences, licence plate stickers and health cards,” said Ross Romano Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

Once residents get a reminder, they can head to ServiceOntario.ca to renew several types of documents. More online renewal options are available now than pre-pandemic, when an expired driver’s licence meant waiting in line at a physical Service Ontario location.

Service Ontario has introduced an online appointment booking option to reduce wait times for people who still need to visit in person.

To sign up for digital renewal reminders, head online to the government’s website.