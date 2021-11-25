Public Health Ontario has released new data that shows just how well vaccines are protecting people from COVID-19.

The data looks at cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals between December 14, 2020 and November 14, 2021.

Since vaccinations began in the province, 17,596 fully vaccinated individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those who have had a booster dose, only 40 have had breakthrough cases.

According to Public Health Ontario, between December 14, 2020 and November 14, 2021, more than 90% of new COVID-19 cases occurred among unvaccinated individuals. They’ve also accounted for more than 90% of the deaths in the province.

In that same time period, Ontarians who had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made up 3.3% of deaths. Those who have had their booster, or third, dose account for less than 0.1% of deaths.

Just 83 Ontarians with two doses of vaccine under the age of 60 have ended up in hospital due to COVID-19. By contrast, more than 8,000 unvaccinated individuals in the same age group and same time period were hospitalized due to the virus.

Of those hospitalized, nine of the fully vaccinated individuals under 60 ended up in the ICU. More than 1,700 of the unvaccinated hospitalizations were admitted to the ICU, according to the Public Health Ontario data.

Six people under the age of 60 who had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine have died as a result of the disease. To compare, 580 unvaccinated individuals under 60 died from COVID-19 in the same period. The deaths in vaccinated individuals occurred in the 40–60 age groups. Deaths among unvaccinated people occurred in every age group from 12 to 59.

The data shines a light on who in Ontario is getting COVID-19 and where booster doses may best be targeted. As age increases, so do breakthrough cases and severe disease, but still at smaller numbers than all unvaccinated age groups.

According to the data, Ontarians aged 60 and older who are not yet vaccinated are 16.3 times more likely to end up hospitalized due to COVID-19. For anyone who still needs to get vaccinated or needs to get their booster dose, click here to book an appointment.