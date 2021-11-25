Ontario reports nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths

Ontario reported 748 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and six new deaths. One death is from a previous month.

Of the new cases, 77 are in Toronto. The seven-day rolling case average is now 691.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 375 of the reported infection are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated, and 44 have an unknown vaccine status.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 23.8% of Ontario’s total population & amount to 375 of Ontario’s 748 new reported cases. 44 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 25, 2021



Across Ontario, 257 people are hospitalized. Of those, 212 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 45 are fully vaccinated.

There are 137 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 10 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,845,723 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 89.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 86.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 614,270 COVID-19 infections and 9,985 deaths.