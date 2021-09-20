Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect this week

Ontario’s new vaccine passport launches on Wednesday. People will have to show proof of immunization to take part in many recreational activities.

Announced at the beginning of September, the program is meant to encourage vaccination and make customers and employees feel more comfortable in indoor environments throughout the province.

Starting September 22, customers should be prepared to show their PDF vaccination along with photo ID when entering restaurants, gyms, and indoor events.

The vaccine receipt can be saved on a mobile phone or printed out. Once the government launches its QR code-scanning app later this fall, Ontarians will have the option to present their unique QR code instead.

Here are all the places where Ontarians will need to show proof of immunization:

Dining indoors at a restaurant (but not getting takeout or eating on a patio)

Gyms and fitness centres

Cinemas

Nightclubs (including outdoor nightclubs)

Meeting or event spaces including banquet halls and conference centres

Sports events

Casinos and other gambling establishments

Concerts and music festivals

Horse racing venues

Participating in TV show filming as part of a live audience

Strip clubs, bathhouses, and sex clubs

The vaccine passport won’t be required to access the following:

Using a washroom inside

Placing an order, picking up an order, and paying for an order

Accessing an outdoor area (such as a restaurant patio) by going inside

Making a retail purchase

Purchasing admission

Attending a wedding ceremony

Attending a funeral service, rite, or ceremony at a licensed funeral business

Several other Canadian provinces are already using vaccine passports, including BC, Manitoba, and Quebec.

Don’t have your vaccine receipt yet? There are simple instructions to download it from the provincial portal.