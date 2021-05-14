Ontario businesses are offering perks for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Some Ontario businesses are offering freebies and perks when you show proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible, businesses are giving out free food, products, and rewards for individuals who get their shots to help encourage more people to do so.

Here’s where you can get freebies in Ontario once you are vaccinated:

Liuyishou Hotpot

Toronto restaurant Liuyishou Hotpot in the GTA is giving away a free hotpot soup base at any of its restaurants until July 31, 2021.

Sombrero Latin Foods, a grocer that sells Latin American goods, offers a gift to customers who send them a vaccination selfie.

Starting today, snap a selfie while getting vaccinated, and we’ll give you up to $50 in cash rewards. Together, let’s #DropCOVID. Learn more here: https://t.co/nxW7WXkWp9 — Drop (@JoinDrop) April 2, 2021



Drop, a Toronto-based rewards program, is offering $50 in cash rewards if you take a selfie while getting vaccinated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEMUSEUM (@themuseumkitchener)

A campaign called #JabbedLikeJagger, run by TheMuseum in Kitchener, aims to motivate more people to get their vaccines by offering free admission in July and August to those who get “jabbed.”

Manulife Vitality

Manulife is offering Vitality members 400 points when they show proof of vaccination, too.

EACOM Timber Corporation

EACOM Timber Corporation at Nairn Centre in Ontario has also rolled out its ‘thank you’ program, an incentive program that rewards employees and contractors who get vaccinated.

The company offers an incentive of $200 for the first dose, $150 for the second, or $350 for a single-shot vaccine until December 31, 2021.

Other provinces like Alberta are also offering similar incentives for residents to get the ball rolling.