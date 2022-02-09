Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,059 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 66 new deaths occurred as of Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 195 patients since Monday. There are 449 patients in ICU, down 25 patients from Tuesday.

2,059 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 56% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 44% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 9, 2022

Of the 449 in ICU, 80% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 20% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 3,162 new cases of COVID-19.