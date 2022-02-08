News

Ontario reports less than 2,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 42 new deaths

Feb 8 2022, 3:24 pm
Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,254 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 42 new deaths occurred as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 99 patients since Monday. There are 474 patients in ICU, down 12 patients from Monday.

Of the 474 patients in ICU, 82% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 18% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 2,092 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,878 deaths from COVID-19.

