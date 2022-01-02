Ontario reports more than 16,700 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Ontario reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the record-breaking 18,445 cases on Saturday.
Across the province, 1,117 people are hospitalized. Minister of Health Christine Elliott notes that not all hospitals report on weekends.
In Ontario, 27,333,175 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of over 124,000 doses were administered on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day.
90.8% of Ontarians 12+ have 1 dose & 88.2% have 2 doses.
There are 224 people in Ontario ICUs, with a seven-day rolling average of 199 COVID-19 patients.
Across the province, 90.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 88.2% have two doses.