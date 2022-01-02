Quebec reports over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

On Sunday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 15,845 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

Of the new cases, 12,476 people were double vaccinated or received their second dose more than seven days prior.

#COVID19 – En date du 1er janvier, voici la situation au Québec. pic.twitter.com/RQqMsag19W — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 2, 2022

Public Health has also added 13 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,732 deaths in Quebec.

There are currently 1,231 people hospitalized in the province — an increase of 207 in the last day.

The total number of intensive care unit (ICU) patients has increased by 28 over the past 24 hours, now totalling 162 across the province. There were 19 patients discharged from the ICU as well.

As of December 27, Quebecers 60 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website, but only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced on December 30 that the province would reimpose a curfew to combat the surge of the Omicron variant. It is currently in effect every night from 10 pm to 5 am until further notice.