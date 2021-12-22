Ontario reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 4,383 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and nine new deaths.

Of the new cases, 1,284 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 311 of the total 420 new hospitalizations are among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.

There are 168 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 37 having received a full course of vaccine.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.8% of Ontario’s total population and amount to 918 of Ontario’s 4,383 new reported cases. 222 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 22, 2021

The province has administered 25,860,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 90.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.9% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 661,563 COVID-19 infections and 10,133 deaths. One death was removed from the cumulative total after a data scrub.