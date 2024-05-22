Three Ontario cities ranked among best in Canada for work-life balance

Three cities in Ontario rank among the best for work-life balance, according to a new analysis… but Toronto isn’t one of them.

No matter what you do to make a living, the things you do outside of work matter just as much, to help you create a happy and fulfilling life, and, according to a recent study by Point2, so does the city you live in.

Using metrics like Work Intensity, Health & Wellbeing and Liveability, Point2 was able to rank Canada’s 100 largest cities based on an overall health score reflecting the work-life balance experienced by their residents.

While Levis, Quebec; Quebec City, Quebec, and the District of North Vancouver, BC, managed to pull in the top three spots, with overall health scores of 69, 67, and 65, respectively, three Ontario cities managed to rank within the top 10.

Leading the pack, Burlington ranked only slightly below DNV at number four with an overall health score of 65, while Aurora sits in sixth place, behind Blainville, Quebec, scoring a 64.

Rounding out the list, Newmarket pulled in a 10th-place finish with a 62.

If you extend the list to include the top 20, Caledon, Oakville and Halton Hills also represent Ontario on the list, ranking at 11, 18 and 19, respectively.

Since you’re likely curious, Toronto ranked in at 49th place, with an overall health score of 53.15 — not the best but, perhaps shockingly for some of the city’s most overworked residents, also not the worst.

In fact, an Ontario city can also be found rounding out the entire list: Sarnia was ranked last out of the 100 cities studied, with a score of 36.

A complete list of all 100 cities and their rankings can be found here, along with more details on the key metrics analyzed in the study.