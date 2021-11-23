10 Ontario cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $400K

If you have your sights set on buying a three-bedroom house in Ontario, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to get one.

With prices in the GTA (and pretty much every other city across the province) skyrocketing over the past year, the dream of homeownership has become even more lofty for many aspiring buyers. Homes with more bedrooms, in particular, are in high demand, with buyers facing increasingly fierce competition.

But just because competition and prices are up overall doesn’t mean that there aren’t still pockets of the province where you can get homes for more reasonable prices.

Below are 10 Ontario cities where you can get a three-bedroom house for less than $400,00. Included are examples of recently sold homes in that price range to give you an idea of what you can expect to find there.

Windsor, Ontario

328 Bridge Avenue

Sale price: $388,000

Sale date: November 6, 2021

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sarnia, Ontario

207 Emma Street

Sale price: $315,000

Sale date: August 4, 2021

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

17 Allen Street

Sale price: $75,000

Sale date: September

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Chatham-Kent, Ontario

276 Victoria Avenue

Sale price: $390,000

Sale date: October 6, 2021

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Kingston, Ontario

333 Kingsdale Avenue

Sale price: $390,000

Sale date: September 13, 2021

Three plus one bedrooms

Two bathrooms

North Bay, Ontario

631 Robarts Avenue

Sale price: $299,000

Sale date: July 2, 2021

Three plus one bedrooms

Two bathrooms

700-1,100 sq ft

Ottawa, Ontario

132-2802 Pimlico Crescent

Sale price: $360,000

Sale date: November 10, 2021

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,600-1,799 sq ft

Timmins, Ontario

7 Fern Avenue

Sale price: $238,000

Date of sale: July 14, 2021

Three plus two bedrooms

One bathroom

Renfrew, Ontario

52 Kelly Street

Selling price: $343,000

Date of sale: August 24, 2021

Four bedrooms

One bathroom

1,500-2,000 sq ft

Belleville, Ontario

29 Graham Street