10 Ontario cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $400K
If you have your sights set on buying a three-bedroom house in Ontario, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to get one.
With prices in the GTA (and pretty much every other city across the province) skyrocketing over the past year, the dream of homeownership has become even more lofty for many aspiring buyers. Homes with more bedrooms, in particular, are in high demand, with buyers facing increasingly fierce competition.
But just because competition and prices are up overall doesn’t mean that there aren’t still pockets of the province where you can get homes for more reasonable prices.
Below are 10 Ontario cities where you can get a three-bedroom house for less than $400,00. Included are examples of recently sold homes in that price range to give you an idea of what you can expect to find there.
Windsor, Ontario
- Sale price: $388,000
- Sale date: November 6, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Sarnia, Ontario
- Sale price: $315,000
- Sale date: August 4, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- Sale price: $75,000
- Sale date: September
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Chatham-Kent, Ontario
- Sale price: $390,000
- Sale date: October 6, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Kingston, Ontario
- Sale price: $390,000
- Sale date: September 13, 2021
- Three plus one bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
North Bay, Ontario
- Sale price: $299,000
- Sale date: July 2, 2021
- Three plus one bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 700-1,100 sq ft
Ottawa, Ontario
- Sale price: $360,000
- Sale date: November 10, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,600-1,799 sq ft
Timmins, Ontario
- Sale price: $238,000
- Date of sale: July 14, 2021
- Three plus two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Renfrew, Ontario
- Selling price: $343,000
- Date of sale: August 24, 2021
- Four bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,500-2,000 sq ft
Belleville, Ontario
- Selling price: $381,500
- Date of sale: November 9, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,500-2,000 sq ft