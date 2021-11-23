Real EstateUrbanized

10 Ontario cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $400K

Laura Hanrahan
Nov 23 2021, 7:46 pm
Realty House Inc.

If you have your sights set on buying a three-bedroom house in Ontario, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to get one.

With prices in the GTA (and pretty much every other city across the province) skyrocketing over the past year, the dream of homeownership has become even more lofty for many aspiring buyers. Homes with more bedrooms, in particular, are in high demand, with buyers facing increasingly fierce competition.

But just because competition and prices are up overall doesn’t mean that there aren’t still pockets of the province where you can get homes for more reasonable prices.

Below are 10 Ontario cities where you can get a three-bedroom house for less than $400,00. Included are examples of recently sold homes in that price range to give you an idea of what you can expect to find there.

Windsor, Ontario

ontario three-bedroom house under $400,000

Homelife/Miracle Realty LTD

328 Bridge Avenue

  • Sale price: $388,000
  • Sale date: November 6, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Sarnia, Ontario

ontario three-bedroom house under $400,000

RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc.

207 Emma Street

  • Sale price: $315,000
  • Sale date: August 4, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

ontario three-bedroom house under $400,000

EXIT Realty Lake Superior

17 Allen Street

  • Sale price: $75,000
  • Sale date: September
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Chatham-Kent, Ontario

Realty House Inc.

276 Victoria Avenue

  • Sale price: $390,000
  • Sale date: October 6, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Kingston, Ontario

ontario three-bedroom house under $400,000

Right At Home Realty Inc.

333 Kingsdale Avenue

  • Sale price: $390,000
  • Sale date: September 13, 2021
  • Three plus one bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

North Bay, Ontario

ICI Source Real Asset Services Inc.

631 Robarts Avenue

  • Sale price: $299,000
  • Sale date: July 2, 2021
  • Three plus one bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 700-1,100 sq ft

Ottawa, Ontario

ontario three-bedroom house under $400,000

ICI Source Real Asset Services Inc.

132-2802 Pimlico Crescent

  • Sale price: $360,000
  • Sale date: November 10, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,600-1,799 sq ft

Timmins, Ontario

RE/MAX Premier

7 Fern Avenue

  • Sale price: $238,000
  • Date of sale: July 14, 2021
  • Three plus two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Renfrew, Ontario

Office Affinity Group Pinnacle Realty Ltd.

52 Kelly Street

  • Selling price: $343,000
  • Date of sale: August 24, 2021
  • Four bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,500-2,000 sq ft

Belleville, Ontario

ontario three-bedroom house under $400,000

Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty

29 Graham Street

  • Selling price: $381,500
  • Date of sale: November 9, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,500-2,000 sq ft

