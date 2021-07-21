Southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge is only two hours from Toronto (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for some gorgeous summer views just around the corner from Toronto, the Scenic Caves suspension bridge is an absolute must-visit this season.

At 82 feet high in the air, you’ll feel like you’re levitating above the lush forests of the Blue Mountain valley, as you take in the incredible panoramic views of Georgian Bay. And don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of room to move around — at 420 feet long, it is southern Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge.

You can get to the bridge via a self-guided walk that’ll run you about 45 minutes, and if you’re feeling lazy, the Scenic Caves Nature Adventures park offers tractor and wagon rides that’ll get you there in 10 minutes.

Access to the bridge comes included with your general admission to the park, which is a two-hour drive from Toronto, just outside of Collingwood.

Once you’ve taken in the spectacular views, the park offers you plenty of additional things to do, like exploring its unique caves and caverns and getting your adrenaline fix with a zip line that reaches speeds of 70 km/h.

This season, Scenic Caves Nature Adventures will be reducing capacity and smaller group sizes in all activity areas to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, masks or face coverings are recommended for guests and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the parks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenic Caves Nature Adventures (@sceniccavesnature) on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

Note, the Scenic Caves Nature Adventures is going cashless, and no pets are permitted on site.

Last park admission is sold 2 hours prior to closing time.

For more information, check out their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenic Caves Nature Adventures (@sceniccavesnature) on Jul 26, 2020 at 4:01am PDT