14 Ontario patios that will transport you to paradise

The mere thought of cracking a cold beer on an Ontario patio on a breezy, sunny day helped us get through the cold winter months.

Patio season has been a beacon of light at the end of the tunnel and, now, as we set foot on the other side, it’s high time we dig up our shorts, head outdoors, and reunite with our favourite people to celebrate the radiant days ahead and cheers to our newfound freedom.

Now, with the dawn of Corona Patios popping up throughout the province, it seems paradise is within even closer reach than we thought. If you’re looking for a local haven of your own, we’ve tallied up our top patio picks of the season where you can pop a lime in a Corona, take in some stellar views, and sip on a Cerveza.

You can expect stunning cityscape and waterfront vistas from this Toronto patio, all of which you can take in poolside with a crisp corona in hand.

Speaking of waterfront views, there’s no getting any closer to Lake Ontario than this. Located at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre, this place has it all: vibrant decor, wood oven pizzas, and an ultra-urban vibe.

Situated in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, the front and centre CN Tower views at this Toronto institution remain unparalleled.

Locals love it — and you will too. We miss the bumping energy of the city’s club district with the patio at Regulars ranking high on our list.

On King Street’s Eastside, the vibes are a little chiller and The Score’s patio proves to be the perfect place to mow down on pub crab and catch the latest sports game.

Your classic sports bar and grill, Burlington’s Joe Dogs is a neighbourhood fixture that will be serving up cold beer and delicious eats on the patio all summer long.

Another Toronto favourite, this distillery district gem already boasts one of the most fun and eccentric patios in the city with its intricate outdoor chandeliers and vibrantly hued seating.

Londoners: the patio oasis that is Barney’s awaits you. Get ready to cozy up in the outdoor booths with your besties while you load up on pub fare.

Wooden swings, comfy couches, and cozy fires are all things you’ll find on this Ottawa patio, located in the heart of the city’s Glebe neighbourhood.

Just outside of Ottawa, Tex Mex and cold beer — with a side of good vibes — are on offer at the Lone Star in Orleans.

Let the good times roll on the patio of this authentic Irish pub, nestled in one of the city’s most burgeoning suburban areas.

This bar’s motto is “everything is better at the beach” — and they’re not wrong. This beachside patio is the perfect place to catch the sunset on Lake Huron.

A lively gathering spot, Union Social is all about good vibes and casual eats.

Have plans to head to the cottage this summer? Hit up the Boston Pizza in Huntsville for picturesque waterfront views in the core of cottage country.

