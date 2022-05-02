These 15 Ontario airports reopen to international travel today

For the first time in nearly two years, dozens of Canadian airports will be allowed to welcome international flights.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), they are gradually bringing back border services to select airports across the country.

These smaller airports have been affected by temporary COVID-19 measures, but now they’ll once again be able to accommodate international travellers.

Service is expected to resume at small airports on May 2. A handful more will resume on May 15.

Travellers coming into Canada still need to be eligible to enter Canada, meet all entry requirements, and have their passports.

Additionally, travellers should complete their ArriveCAN submission – including their vaccine information – within 72 hours of getting to the border.

For more information on COVID-19-related changes to ports of entry, you can check out CBSA’s website for more information. Here’s the full list of which Canadian airports will have CBSA service again with operating hours included:

Ontario airports resuming border service in Canada

Brampton Flying Club – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Hours of service: telephone reporting Brantford Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Burlington Airpark – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Carp Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Chatham Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Collingwood Regional Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Cornwall Regional Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Fort Frances Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week

Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes) – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Niagara District Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Pelee Island Airport – Hours of service: May 1 to September 15: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday, September 16 to April 30: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Rainy Lake Sports – CanOp Dock – Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week

Sudbury Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

St. Thomas Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday

Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

Also in Ontario, border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 15, 2022.