These 15 Ontario airports reopen to international travel today
For the first time in nearly two years, dozens of Canadian airports will be allowed to welcome international flights.
According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), they are gradually bringing back border services to select airports across the country.
These smaller airports have been affected by temporary COVID-19 measures, but now they’ll once again be able to accommodate international travellers.
Service is expected to resume at small airports on May 2. A handful more will resume on May 15.
.@CanBorder COVID-19: CBSA resumes border services at select airportshttps://t.co/4fZWUbwC7x
— GC Newsroom (@NewsroomGC) April 28, 2022
Travellers coming into Canada still need to be eligible to enter Canada, meet all entry requirements, and have their passports.
Additionally, travellers should complete their ArriveCAN submission – including their vaccine information – within 72 hours of getting to the border.
For more information on COVID-19-related changes to ports of entry, you can check out CBSA’s website for more information. Here’s the full list of which Canadian airports will have CBSA service again with operating hours included:
Ontario airports resuming border service in Canada
- Brampton Flying Club – Hours of service: telephone reporting
- Brantford Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
- Burlington Airpark – Hours of service: telephone reporting
- Carp Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting
- Chatham Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting
- Collingwood Regional Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
- Cornwall Regional Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
- Fort Frances Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week
- Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes) – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
- Niagara District Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week
- Pelee Island Airport – Hours of service: May 1 to September 15: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday, September 16 to April 30: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
- Rainy Lake Sports – CanOp Dock – Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week
- Sudbury Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
- St. Thomas Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday
- Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week
Also in Ontario, border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 15, 2022.
- Gananoque River P.U.C. Day Dock – Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15
- Gore Bay Airport – Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31
- Kenora Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15
- Kenora City Dock – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15