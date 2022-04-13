On average, 17,333 passengers travel through Calgary International Airport each day, according to numbers released in 2021. And it turns out that more than half of them leave with a pleasant experience, making good old YYC one of the most reputable airports in the country.

As part of Leger’s 25th annual Reputation study, over 38,000 Canadians provided their perspectives on hundreds of companies in multiple sectors. This year, the market research company expanded the study’s airport sector.

In order to rank the country’s best airports, participants from coast to coast were asked a series of questions regarding their travelling experiences in different landing spots across the country.

Based on scores of 1 to 100, here are the most reputable airports in Canada:

1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (Reputation Score: 71)

2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) (Reputation Score: 65)

3. YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Reputation Score: 64)

4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) (Reputation Score: 59)

5. Calgary International Airport (YYC) (Reputation Score: 55)

6. Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) (Reputation Score: 48)

7. Edmonton International Airport (YEG) (Reputation Score: 40)

8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTO) (Reputation Score: 31)

9. Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) (Reputation Score: 25)

10. Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) (Reputation Score: 25)

With an impressive score of 71, Vancouver seems to provide the most comfortable airport experience. Meanwhile, Calgary International Airport got fifth place with a respectable score of 55, coming in just behind Toronto Pearson at 59.

Edmonton International Airport also snuck into the top 10 with a score of 40.

So, next time you pass through YYC and think about complaining, remember that you can do a whole lot worse.

With files from Al Sciola