Ontario to invest $75.1 million to fight gang and gun violence

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced millions of dollars in funding for police services in the province on Tuesday.

The $75.1 million in funding is to be used to target gun and gang violence in the province and create an Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence.

Ford told reporters on Tuesday that there needs to be more police officers in the province.

“We need more boots on the ground. We need more police officers. They’ve been stressed out; their budgets are always under review, always being chopped,” he said.

In 2020, the Toronto Police Service’s gross operating budget was $1.22 billion, up from a $956 million gross operating budget in 2010.

The new funding initiative announced on Tuesday aims to prevent guns from being brought into Canada as well as create a gun and gang prosecution unit. The funding will also go towards creating a provincial database on guns and gang violence.

According to a press release from the province, with this $75 million, Ontario has invested $187 million to combat gun and gang violence since 2018.