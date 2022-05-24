These were Ontario's 10 most-viewed homes in April

From a fixer-upper in Toronto to a unique Hamilton abode, Ontarians broadened their home-viewing horizons last month.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up the most popular listings featured on its site last month, including several that are still for sale.

Viewers kept a keen eye on a home in Justin Trudeau’s neighbourhood and flocked to a “unique project” in Guelph.

Check out the 10 most-viewed homes on Zoocasa in April below.

1. 130 Dufferin Road| Ottawa | $2,300,000

Overlooking Rideau Hall in Ottawa’s upscale New Edinburgh neighbourhood, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home boasts several unique features, including an octagonal living room, an elevator, and chevron-patterned oak floors.

With peeling paint, holes in the ceilings, and a downright scary basement, Zoocasa’s second most-viewed April home sold $315,181 over asking due to its incredible potential. Despite its currently decrepit state, the Junction area home boasts 2,516 square feet of living space, has several fireplaces, and can host a garden suite.

3. 30 Allison Place | Guelph | $760,000

Maybe Ontarians were looking for a new summer project last month; Zoocasa’s third-most viewed April home was another fixer-upper. Billed as a “unique project in a great neighbourhood,” the 1,508-square-foot space provides a great opportunity for someone to create their dream home.

4. 6 Lemsford Drive | Markham | $3,199,999

This move-in-ready Markham home has a finished basement, space for a home gym, and crystal chandeliers throughout. Though it’s not the most walkable neighbourhood, it provides easy access to the 400-series highways and is located near schools and shopping. The sale was terminated, so hopeful buyers may soon have a second chance.

5. 88 Forest Heights Boulevard | Toronto | $29,800,000

Number five on Zoocasa’s list, this six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is still on the market after 49 days. Built to resemble a European villa, the York Mills home has a separate guest suite, an outdoor pool and BBQ area, and a home theatre. There’s also a gym, bar, and 14-car garage. All furniture is included in the nearly $30,000,000 asking price.

6. 66 Baby Point Road | Toronto | $9,600,000

Situated on a scenic ravine, this spectacular Baby Point home earned its spot on Zoocasa’s list thanks to the luxurious details, impeccable finishes, and timeless design found throughout. It boasts four-plus-one bedrooms and six bathrooms and comes with a professional gym, wine cellar, and home theatre. Stepping out from the chef’s kitchen, you’re met with a covered stone patio, a wood-burning fireplace, and a saltwater pool.

7. 17 Boswell Avenue | Toronto | $6,250,000

Blending Victorian charm with modern interiors, this stunning Yorkville home is situated on a quiet dead-end street. The main living room features 24-foot ceilings and a stately fireplace and opens onto the south-facing backyard with a pool and fire pit. The third-floor primary retreat includes a walk-in closet, spa-inspired ensuite, sitting room, and deck. Originally listed for $6,495,000 in April, it’s back on the market this month with a slightly smaller price tag.

8. 3 Butty Place | Hamilton | $1,105,000

Coming in at number eight, this Hamilton home is one of a kind — literally. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was custom built and features several unique details throughout, including a rooftop solarium and pool.

9. 230 Garden Avenue | Toronto | $3,300,000

This gorgeous Roncesvalles home was recently rebuilt from top to bottom and features custom details, high-quality materials, and a generous extension on the back. The functional layout includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a finished basement. The third-floor primary suite includes a walk-in closet, private deck, and separate sitting area.

10. 31 Sadielou Boulevard | Hamilton | $1,200,00

This Hamilton semi rounds out Zoocasa’s list of the 10 most-viewed homes in April. Recently renovated, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features modern upgrades and a finished basement with a separate entrance.