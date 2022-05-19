Five penthouses for sale in the GTA under $750,000

Sky-high living doesn’t have to come with a sky-high price tag.

Owning a luxurious penthouse in Toronto is not as far out of reach as you may think, even in the city’s red-hot real estate market.

Real estate agency Strata has compiled a list of penthouses for sale in and around Toronto priced well under a million dollars.

From private terraces to wood-burning fireplaces, here are five stunning penthouses for sale that won’t break the bank.

39 Annie Craig Dr, Unit 1705 | $599,000 | Etobicoke

This one-plus corner suite features 10-foot ceilings, a wrap-around balcony, and a sleek 50-inch fireplace. It’s just steps from the waterfront but is mere minutes from the QEW and Gardiner.

8 Lisa St, Unit 2907 | $624,000 | Brampton

This spacious unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a den. Wrap-around windows offer views of the Toronto skyline, and there’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

109 Wolseley St, Unit 501 | $699,000 | Toronto

Situated near trendy Queen Street West, this stunning one-bedroom plus den unit has exposed concrete walls, a skylight, and a 78-square-foot balcony.

1240 Marlborough Crt, Unit 1104 | $699,900 | Oakville

This bright and beautiful two-bedroom unit features stainless steel appliances and a separate dining room. The primary suite has a walk-in closet and a four-piece bathroom.

370 Highway 7 E, Unit PH19 | $750,000 | Richmond Hill

This corner unit offers peaceful panoramic views and a private rooftop terrace. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the space, and a new kitchen island with a quartz countertop.