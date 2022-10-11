Some Ontarians are getting some cash from the government this week

Some cash may be on the way for Ontarians, with the federal government sending out another round of climate action incentive payments.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Prior to 2021, the federal Climate Action Incentive (CAI) was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns.

This year the CAI payments switched to quarterly payments, with the first being issued back in July.

The Ontario program will provide a varying amount to people on October 15, including:

$93.25 for an individual

$46.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$23.35 per child under 18

$46.50 for the first child in a single-parent family

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba or Ontario on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month. You must also meet at least one of these conditions during the same period:

You are 19 years of age or older

You have (or previously had) a spouse or common-law partner

You are (or previously were) a parent and live (or previously lived) with your child

More cash is also on the table for Ontarians in the coming months — another CAI payment will be issued in January 2023.

The federal government says in the provinces where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2022-23 are specified here.