A lottery winner in Alberta had to put her ticket away due to the shock of the amount she had won.

Lethbridge resident Wendy-Jo Peters told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) she was at the Neighbour’s Mart at 740 13th Street North in Lethbridge on June 15 when she picked up a Set For Life instant ticket.

When she returned home later that day and scratched her ticket, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“Shock, I just put the ticket away,” Peters recalled to the WCLC. “I couldn’t even look at it!”

Peters had scratched the winning SET FOR LIFE symbol, netting her the game’s top prize: a choice between $1,000 a week for 25 years or a one-time payment of $1 million.

Once she got over her initial shock and could bear to look at her winning ticket again, she opted to take home her prize as the $1 million lump sum.

“It still feels so surreal,” She said as she claimed her prize.

The winner intends to use her recent windfall to put towards debt and save for a rainy day.