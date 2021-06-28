One-bedroom Toronto condo mistakenly listed for $670 million

Toronto real estate prices are out of control by most people’s standards, but anyone who saw a one-bedroom condo listed for $670 million on Friday would have thought they really went off the deep end.

The listing for 59 – 208 Niagara Street went up on Friday with the jaw-dropping asking price of $670,000,000. The unit, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with roughly 600 to 700 sq ft of space, seemed just a touch over-priced.

For context, the next most expensive home on the market is a still-under-construction mansion on Drake’s street in the Bridle Path that’s asking $45 million.

Not surprisingly, the asking price was a mistake and was swiftly corrected to its intended list price of $670,000. The listing brokerage, CBRE Limited, did not respond to a request for comment on the error.

Now with a more reasonable price tag attached, the unit actually seems like a great find. It’s right downtown at the corner of Niagara and Bathurst, just steps away from Stackt Market, Farm Boy, Victoria Memorial Square, and tons of great restaurants and shops.

The unit itself appears quite spacious for a Toronto one-bedroom condo, with a sizeable kitchen and eat-in peninsula.

The living area is also big, with enough room for a dining table and couch. The bedroom is a good size with a sizable window.

There’s also some highly sought-after outdoor space included with this condo in the form of a front patio.

The unit has only been on the market for a few days, but likely won’t stay there too long.