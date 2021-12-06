Toronto Livies, listen up: Olivia Rodrigo just announced that she’s going on a tour, and Toronto is one of the 40 destinations in her line-up.

Sour Tour will begin in April 2022 and cover 40 major cities in North America, the UK, and Europe.

Rodrigo posted about the tour on Instagram Monday morning.

The fun kicks off in sunny San Francisco on April 2. The Grammy-nominated artist will make 15 more stops — including Vancouver on April 7 — before Toronto’s turn at the end of April at the iconic Massey Hall, where she’ll perform on April 29 and 30.

Accompanying Rodrigo in the tour will be special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.

The tour is named after Rodrigo’s 2021 album “SOUR,” which topped charts in Canada this year with multi-platinum bops like “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.” It also earned 1.1 billion streams.

The extensive Sour Tour will come to an end on July 7 in London, UK.

Tickets go on sale on December 10, but verified fans can buy them starting today.

The concert is open to people of all ages.

Sour Tour 2020

When: April 29-30, Massey Hall

Where: Massey Hall, Toronto

Tickets: CAD$59.50 – CAD$79.50 (including HST)