The biggest Oktoberfest party outside Germany is returning to Ontario

It’s time to raise a beer stein, as the internationally recognized Oktoberfest is headed to Ontario next month in a big way.

Hailed as the biggest Bavarian celebration outside of Germany, Bingemans Oktoberfest is “getting even bigger and better in 2022,” according to the press release.

This year’s Oktoberfest will be held at Oktoberfest Kool Haus in Kitchener, Ontario, over three weekends from September 23 to October 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bingemans (@bingemans)

This year’s festivities include an exciting entertainment schedule, as well as new events and old favourites “that will rival any Oktoberfest celebration in the world,” according to Mark Bingemans, the president of Bingemans.

Live music will take place every weekend, kicking off with the return of Retroberfest on September 23, featuring retro videos, DJs, and headlining house band The Golden Keys. Each weekend will feature a different headlining act, and tickets can be purchased here.

If you were hoping to let your kids in on the fun, the Kinderfest Fall Fair is happening on October 1 and October 2. The family-centric event features a slew of fall-favourite activities from pumpkin cookie decorating to open-fire s’mores roasting. Tickets for this portion of the event are available here.

It isn’t an Oktoberfest without indulging in traditional Bavarian eats. The Marche has you covered with authentic German schnitzel, Oktoberfest sausage, sauerkraut, spaetzle, and who could forget craft beer? The Bavarian feast is happening on September 24, October 1, and October 8, and tickets are available here.

Oktoberfest will feature a diverse selection of craft and German beers, as well as spirits, wine, schnapps, and the infamous Jägermeister hut.

You can even vote online right now for your two favourite brews, with two of the top vote-getters becoming this year’s official featured brews of the festival.

Raise a glass (or two, or three) at this year’s Oktoberfest, and “be Bavarian with us!”

Bingeman’s Oktoberfest

When: September 23 to October 8

Where: 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ontario

Price: Varies, tickets are available here