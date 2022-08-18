The Leslieville Flea at the Riverside Common Park

If you love both live music and the great outdoors, then this is the event for you.

On September 10, you can partake in Canada’s most unique hiking and live music experience at Blue Mountain Village.

Those up for an adventure can follow the Guitar Trail around Blue Mountain Village and take the path all the way to the top of the mountain to hear live music.

“Now imagine this trail, but with multiple incredibly talented guitarists and vocalists serenading you throughout your hike up the mountain,” the Instagram post reads.

Canadian rock band The Trews are set to headline the special event.

The six-kilometre trail will take you through trails, up mountains, and across bridges and creeks.

For those looking to partake in the event, there are two guides available for your journey:

The Hikers Adventure

One way up, two ways down:

– Hike up Village Way Hiking Trail and enjoy 12 musical stops along the way

– Hike down Cascade Trail, a five-kilometre loop

– Or, return to the Village by Gondola

Guests will require a ticket or pass to access the Mountain (see options below)

The Strollers Adventure

– Enjoy artists throughout the Village pedestrian pathways and around the Mill Pond

Tickets are not required in the Village.

Both the Hiking Only Event pass and the Explore All Day passes are available for $20 here.

The Guitar Trail event is the perfect two-for-one experience for those looking to get outdoors and enjoy some scenery over some live music.

Canada’s Only Guitar Trail

When: September 10 to September 11

Where: 156 Jozo Weider Boulevard, Blue Mountain Village

Price: Various prices, purchase online