Ken Holland explains why Oilers finally gave up on Jack Campbell

The Edmonton Oilers are just one day out from the Stanley Cup Final, but there’s one player missing who might’ve expected to be part of the core group when the season began.

Goaltender Jack Campbell was expected to be Edmonton’s starting goalie for years to come when he signed a five-year contract as a free agent back in the summer of 2022, joining the organization after spending parts of three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After a rough first season in Edmonton, where he put up a .888 save percentage in 36 games, Campbell was hoping for a bounce-back start to the season that never came.

In October and November 2023, Campbell gave up at least four goals in four of the five games he played and a five- and six-goal outing, going 1-4-0 with a .873 save percentage before eventually being placed on waivers.

Speaking to the media today in Sunrise, Florida, Oilers general manager Ken Holland explained why the Oilers opted to waive Campbell and ultimately never play him again in the NHL for the rest of the season.

“We weren’t playing very good,” Holland explained. “We were 2-7-1. I felt that I needed to do something; [it was] almost gonna be impossible to make a trade. You’re 10 games into the season; we needed to do something to jolt the team. [Oilers goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz] and I were in Vancouver and told Jack he was going on waivers. And he was going to be cleared. He was going to be going to the minors… I called Stuart and told him it was his opportunity to grab the reins.”

While Skinner’s path hasn’t always been smooth, it’s safe to say he answered the call from his general manager, picking up 11 of the team’s 12 postseason wins to lead the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

“We believed in him,” Holland added. “He had won 29 games. Last year he was a finalist for the Calder Trophy; he was 24 years of age. It was his time… I felt that the team needed a jolt. Certainly believed in Stuart Skinner, and I think he’s one of the really good top young netminders in the game, and he grabbed the reins and took it from there.”