There is plenty of talk around the Edmonton Oilers as they head into the Stanley Cup Final, but one fan in particular has caught the eye of many.

A widely circulated video of an Oilers fan flashing the crowd during a watch party at Rogers Place has sparked plenty of online conversation. General manager Ken Holland was even recently asked about it, and today, Evander Kane also gave his thoughts.

Kane appeared on today’s episode of Pardon My Take, the highest-streamed sports podcast in the United States. The Oilers winger spoke mostly about his team’s upcoming series against the Florida Panthers but was also asked about his reaction regarding the fan everybody seems to be talking about.

“I think it was almost impossible not to see that video,” Kane said. “Obviously, being in Edmonton and just turning on your cell phone. We have an incredibly passionate fan base, and that was a great example of that. … Apparently it was discovered she was wearing a Sam Gagner jersey. Obviously, he was an Oiler a long time ago for a lot of years and a fan favourite. No surprise, I guess.”

It’s been quite the week for that particular Oilers fan, who, soon after the video began circulating, was given a casting offer from a porn site, according to TMZ.

As much talk as the video has gotten, however, Oilers fans have turned their focus to the Stanley Cup Final, which is set to begin tomorrow night at Amerant Bank Arena. It could be a bit of a different lineup for the Oilers, as head coach Kris Knoblauch made a number of changes ahead of today’s practice.

Puck drop for Game 1 of this series is set for 6 pm MT.