Oilers place veteran goalie Campbell on waivers

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Nov 7 2023, 7:06 pm
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers today.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman broke the news on social media shortly before Tuesday’s waiver wire was revealed.

The 31-year-old has had an absolutely terrible season with the Oilers. Through five games this season, Campbell has a 1-4-0 record and a dismal .873 save percentage.

If Campbell clears, he will be sent down to the AHL to play with the Bakersfield Condors. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravelli is reporting that the team will be recalling veteran AHL netminder Calvin Pickard to serve as the team’s backup goalie.

The move will also help the Oilers open up a little bit of cap space. According to PuckPedia, Edmonton will clear about $1.15 million of Campbell’s $5 million cap hit. That will end up being a net saving of $387,500 once the team officially calls up Pickard.

Campbell’s play with the Oilers has been a major disappointment. The team invested heavily in him, signing him to a long-term deal in the summer of 2022 after spending parts of the prior three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The results since have been putrid and the veteran has struggled to maintain the starter’s role.

It appears that the team will now trust 24-year-old Stuart Skinner with the starting duties from now on, despite similar results.

The Oilers are back in action this Thursday as they take on the league-worst San Jose Sharks.

