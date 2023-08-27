Oilers' Connor Brown and wife Madison welcome baby boy into world

While they don’t play any meaningful games until October, the Edmonton Oilers fanbase grew by at least one this week.

Connor Brown hasn’t played for the team yet, but he’s got a new Edmonton fan in his newborn son, Nolan.

On Saturday, Brown shared a photo of him and his wife Madison hosting a welcome home party for three.

“Can only imagine this kids work ethic in the future. Elite,” former teammate Dylan Strome commented, while ex-Oiler Tyson Barrie shared the sentiment “Congrats you beauty’s!!”.

Unfortunately for Brown, he’s coming off a tough year with the Washington Capitals, where he suffered a knee injury just four games into last season that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Signing for the Oilers on a one-year contract worth $4 million back in July, Brown will look to find his footing again while playing alongside one of his longtime pals.

During his junior days, Brown played alongside Edmonton captain Connor McDavid for his final two seasons, putting up monstrous totals of 45 goals and 83 assists for a total of 128 points in 2013-14 with the Erie Otters. It’s not clear yet what role Brown will serve in Edmonton, but he’ll likely get plenty of runtime to prove his worth with the team.

In total, Brown has played eight seasons in the NHL in Washington, Toronto, and Ottawa, where he has 90 goals and 126 assists in 448 games.