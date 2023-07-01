McDavid's longtime pal Connor Brown will sign with Oilers: report

The Edmonton Oilers reportedly are adding Connor Brown into their forward mix after a few weeks of rumours that he could be joining the team.

Per Kevin Weekes, Edmonton is set to sign Brown to new contract.

TSN’s Darren Dreger later confirmed the deal as a one-year contract worth $4 million.

Brown has played eight seasons for the Maple Leafs, Senators and Capitals, the latter of which he played just four games for last season before suffering a knee injury.

There is some concern about the player Brown will be after having undergone ACL surgery in November, but if he is anything like he was before the injury, this could be a fantastic pickup for the Oilers. He has twice hit the 20-goal mark in his full six NHL seasons, and in 2021-22, had 39 points in 64 games with the Ottawa Senators.

He has 90 goals and 126 assists in 448 career games.

During his junior days, Brown played alongside Oilers captain Connor McDavid for his final two seasons, putting up monstrous totals of 45 goals and 83 assists for a total of 128 points in 2013-14 with the Erie Otters.