Nylander out again, Matthews in for Maple Leafs in Game 3
Apr 24 2024, 10:43 pm
It’s a good news/bad news situation for the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of Game 3.
The good news is it appears Auston Matthews will play after missing the morning skate. He hit the ice for the Leafs during warmup.
William Nylander, who has missed the entire series with a mystery injury, represents the bad news. The Leafs stepped onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena without Nylander.
William Nylander is NOT on the ice for warm-ups
Leafs winger remains OUT for Game 3 @TSN_Edge
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 24, 2024
The Leafs tied the series with a big win against the Boston Bruins on Monday. Wednesday’s game is the first one held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
