Nylander back on the ice after missing Leafs’ first playoff game

The Toronto Maple Leafs might have some good news to help forget about last night’s embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

After missing Saturday’s playoff opener, star forward William Nylander was spotted at a highly optional Leafs’ skate this morning in Boston. This could signal that a return to the lineup is closer to becoming a reality.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston had the initial report.

William Nylander was among the #leafs who took part in a highly optional skate in Boston this afternoon. It's the first time he's been spotted on the ice since Wednesday's game in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/qoIWpBLyPi — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 21, 2024

Media attempted to get more information on Nylander’s condition but were met with nothing from Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe this morning.

“No updates on Willy,” Keefe said in response to two separate questions on the Swede.

While Keefe was mute on when fans can expect Nylander to draw back in, he wasn’t shy about saying that the team couldn’t use his injury as an excuse for poor play.

“Some of our best games have been when some of our best people are out. It’s tough to go into the playoffs without him, but not the storyline here for us tonight,” Keefe said after last night’s loss.

There is no doubt that Toronto is missing the speed and skill that Nylander provides to the team’s top lines. The 27-year-old has been lights out this season with a breakout season that saw him score 40 goals and come just shy of the century point with 98 points. He finished the season second on the Leafs in both goals and points, behind just Auston Matthews.

It may be premature to pencil him into Toronto’s Game 2 lineup, but the fact that he is back on the ice and practicing with the team is a very good sign that he is nearing a return.

Game 2 is set to go in Boston tomorrow night with a 7 pm EST puck drop while the series will shift to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday.,