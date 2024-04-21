"Not the storyline": Keefe avoids blaming Leafs loss on Nylander absence

Shortly before the Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Boston Bruins for the opening game of their first round playoff series, the news broke that the visitors would be without a crucial piece of their team.

Star forward William Nylander, who missed yesterday’s practice, was not in action on Saturday night for Toronto’s first postseason game of the year.

But Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe wanted to make one thing clear: Nylander’s absence wasn’t the key reason why Toronto fell 5-1 to the Bruins in Game 1.

After Nylander played all 82 games for the Leafs this year (and last), the news of his absence definitely sent some shockwaves throughout Leafs nation. Nylander tied a career high with 40 goals this past season, while setting a career mark of 98 points.

But when asked about how big a part Nylander’s absence played, Keefe toed a careful line of complimenting his player while also pointing out the on-ice errors his team made in the loss.

“He’s a very good player and makes a big difference on our team,” Keefe said. “We’ve played without guys at different times and we’ve handled it very well.. we didn’t handle it very well tonight. He’s one guy that we haven’t experienced playing without… we certainly missed him. But with all that said, he had nothing to do with us taking too many penalties, or giving up a two-on-one.”

Toronto gave up five power play opportunities on the evening, giving up two goals to Boston while down a man.

Keefe did not comment a specific reason for Nylander’s absence, though it was reported earlier in the week that he felt some “discomfort” on Thursday.

“Some of our best games have been when some of our best people are out. It’s tough to go into the playoffs without him, but not the storyline here for us tonight,” Keefe added.

The two teams are right back at it in under 48 hours. On Monday night, Toronto and Boston return to TD Garden for Game 2 of the series.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 2: Monday, April 22, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary