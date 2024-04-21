"Crossed the line": Even Leafs coach Keefe didn't like Domi's slash

Even the Toronto Maple Leafs are unhappy with some of the plays Max Domi made in Game 1 of their series against the Boston Bruins.

The game was anything but memorable for the Maple Leafs, who lost 5-1 and did not look good. Domi was very noticeable throughout the game for all the wrong reasons.

Though the excitement of playoff hockey can drive a player to bring his best, it seemed like the moment got the best of the 29-year-old. He opened the game by cross-checking Brad Marchand off the opening draw and then got away with a vicious sucker punch to the back of Charlie McAvoy’s head, neither of which resulted in Bruins powerplays.

However, as the game went on, Domi was caught with a few infractions, including a careless slash to Marchand’s hands. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe specifically called out that penalty after the game.

“Understand what he’s trying to do but crossed the line,” Keefe told reporters after the game. “I don’t look [at this game] as us being undisciplined or anything, just a little careless with the sticks, the Domi one I set aside.”

Love the intensity by Domi, but he has to be smart too. Marchand gets the same disruptive effect with something unlikely to be a penalty. Domi retaliates with slash, Marchand is expecting it, and is unfazed. He hits again, Marchand sells and were down again. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/4OBf6mQb5V — x – SoS (@stewonstroke) April 21, 2024

The penalty ended up being a costly one for the Leafs as the Bruins capitalized to make it a 4-0 game in the second period, effectively putting this one out of reach for Toronto.

Keefe wasn’t the only person on Toronto’s side lamenting Domi’s penalty. Plenty of Leafs fans were also not happy with his play tonight and are hoping he can keep a more level head as the series progresses.

Domi is killing the Leafs with these stupid penalties.#LeafsForever — Eldon (@RockySaganiuk) April 21, 2024

They absolutely deserve to lose tonight. Idiotic penalties. From both Domi and Bert. — Jenaya (@tavmarnythews) April 21, 2024

Domi with an undisciplined penalty that costs the team??? Shocked https://t.co/2pFQ5isSTC — x – LeafsFanMd (@LeafsFanMd) April 21, 2024

Dumb penalty by Domi — z – Emma (@sooemma) April 21, 2024

People said Domi would be a factor, but hey here he is being a factor. Down 3-0 Domi takes selfish penalty to put the Leafs down a man. #Leafsforever — Centre of Leafs Nation (@CntrLeafsNation) April 21, 2024

This is only the fourth time in his nine-year NHL career that Domi has been to the playoffs. He has six goals and 22 points in 43 playoff games. The Leafs will need him to return to his productive self if they want a chance to taste the second round in consecutive seasons.

We’ll see if he changes up his style of play in time for Game 2 on Monday night.