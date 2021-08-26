New bakery to replace Toronto's shuttered Vesuvio's Pizzeria

Toronto’s beloved Vesuvio’s Pizzeria shuttered due to pandemic-related complications this year after more than 60 years of service. Now the space will transform into the Junction’s newest bakery.

Noctua Bread will be taking over the iconic location at 3014 Dundas Street West and welcome customers as of August 28.

In an Instagram post, the bakery shared its excitement and stated that though it has “big shoes to fill,” they are humbled by the opportunity to open at the location.

“We also could not be more thrilled to be putting our roots down in The Junction. This neighbourhood is like no other and fiercely supportive and protective of small businesses,” said the bakery on IG.

“We feel so lucky to become neighbours with so many remarkable shops and can’t wait to join in on the fun!”

The bakery will offer pre-order and pick-up orders as they open. Pre-orders can be made online now until August 27 at 12 pm. Pick up is on August 28 from 8 am to 12 pm at their new location. Orders can be placed online.

Once they’ve settled in, Noctua Bread expects to welcome walk-in orders very soon.