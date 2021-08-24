New seafood restaurant and bar coming to King Street West

A new seafood restaurant is coming to King Street West.

Pink Sky will be located at 480 King Street West (previously Weslodge, which will move to a new location). According to the restaurant, the “completely transformed interior is reminiscent of port warehouses on the shores of the Eastern Seaboard balanced with accent luxuries in walnut and copper that come together to create laid back elegance with an edgy attitude.”

Backed by Hanif Harji and Charles Khabouth, the new sea-to-fork restaurant will offer a hearty menu of exquisitely fresh seafood, inspired craft cocktails and chilled pints.

“We want to offer a wholistically unique seafood experience at Pink Sky,” said co-owner Hanif Harji.

“We built this menu around freshness – and offering the freshest fish, seafood and produce alongside unique flavours, textures and preparations that will underscore a great experience – whether you’re popping in for lunch or planning a great evening with friends.”

The new space will be a seafood lover’s mecca and a night-out destination.

For the seafood selection, expect a raw bar that includes oysters, ceviche, crudo and tartare, along with a selection of the freshest shellfish.

“Our clients have an expectation of great design, food, and atmosphere from us. We strive to introduce a vibrant and energetic space with a culinary offering that is equally inspiring,” said co-owner Charles Khabouth.

Pink Sky will be offering an open concept dining room and an upper-level private dining room that looks out onto the main floor.

For its drinks menu, expect “classics with playful twists and seasonally inspired flavours are brought to you in the form of the Apricot Julep, Pink Negroni, Raspberry Parnelle, and Caribbean Sazerac.”

Pink Sky officially opens its doors on August 31, and is taking reservations by phone at 647-660-0999 or through their website.