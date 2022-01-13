6 local Toronto coffee roasters to get your caffeine fix

A hot cup of coffee is bliss during the cold winter months. If you’re in the mood to try something new and want to support a local shop, there are a few coffee roasters in Toronto worth checking out.

A handful of Toronto coffee roasters cater to your grinding needs, offering a plethora of blends from single origins to aromatic combinations.

It’s a new year; it’s time to try something different.

Here are six coffee roasters in Toronto that should be on your radar:

De Mello Coffee offers single-origin blends from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Ethiopia. They also have some fun combinations like “Dancing Goats,” “Lolipop,” and “Butterfly Kiss.” De Mello Coffee has two locations in the city worth checking out.

Address: 2489 Yonge Street, and 824 St Clair Avenue West

If you love the blends Stereo Coffee Roasters provide, then you’ll also love the equipment they sell to make your own perfect coffee at home. They offer single origin, espresso, variety blends and women-produced grounds.

Address: 40 Cawthra Avenue

With several locations across Toronto, Mofer Coffee is a popular choice. This Black-owned coffee house offers Ethiopian coffee blends. Order a cup to go, hot or cold.

Address: 1040 St. Clair Avenue West, 1577 Danforth Avenue, 1025 Queen Street West and 224 Wellington Street West

Hatch Coffee loves to experiment with flavours. They have blends from 15 different countries like Colombia, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Kenya and Indonesia.

Address: 802 Cochrane Drive, Markham

Reunion Coffee Roasters is a family-owned business that offers organic trade, direct trade and rainforest alliance-certified coffee. Though their headquarters are in Oakville, Ontario, they have one Toronto location in the city’s Roncesvalles community.

Address: 385 Roncesvalles Avenue

Java Roasters is a woman-run coffee roastery in Toronto that offers quality blends with some pretty snazzy packaging.

Address: 262 Carlaw Avenue